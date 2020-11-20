New memoir chronicles one woman’s life story—how a fabricated whistle blower call destroyed her confidence, leading to her subsequent search for self-worth

Dawn Duhamel releases ‘Whistled: A memoir of achievement, betrayal, and the search for self-worth’

/EIN News/ -- CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A variety of traumatic personal events, including burglary, #MeToo moments, a school shooting, the layoffs of the Great Recession, and a dramatic whistleblower call, have impacted Dawn Duhamel’s life. In “Whistled: A memoir of achievement, betrayal, and the search for self-worth” (published by Archway Publishing), she shares her story, chronicling the events that shaped her.

“After being fired for the first time at the age of 50, following controversial, fabricated, whistleblower complaints, I realized that many people have had similar experiences in their career,” the author shares. “I spoke at a national conference and was overwhelmed by the number of women who said my story struck a chord. I wrote this book so that others would know they are not alone. It’s important to document the struggles of women coming of age in a male-dominated industry.”

“Whistled: A memoir of achievement, betrayal, and the search for self-worth” narrates Duhamel’s struggle with negative self-talk after a lifetime of achievement. After 24 months of questioning her value, she discovered how to lose resentment, honor forgiveness and discover gratitude. This book shares her journey of finding meaning in loss, hope in resiliency, and courage in vulnerability.

The publication of this memoir aims to remind people that they are not alone in their situation or their feelings. It speaks to anyone who has been betrayed, dismissed or discarded, whether that be by an employer or in a personal relationship.

About the Author

Dawn Duhamel began working at the age of 12 and has spent her professional career in the world of homebuilding, where she was one of the youngest sales and marketing directors in the industry. She earned high‐level management responsibilities by the age of 26, and led top-producing teams for both the private and public sectors. She has worked for Fortune 500 corporations as well as small businesses. Duhamel and her husband have three daughters.

