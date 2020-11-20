Takekai International Announces New Head of Alternative Investments Division

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan , Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Takekai International, a professional asset management firm that offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span across all main segments of the global capital markets, continually enhancing its existing platforms and value-creation expertise through innovation and refinement of technologies, today announced that the firm’s Board of Executives have reached a consensus regarding the designation of a Managing Director for the newly enhanced Alternative Investments department. Out of a short list of only four names, Mr. Pavel Hajek came out on top, securing the department’s Head position.



Takekai International, a company dedicated to outperforming its competitors through client satisfaction and innovative market approach, has recently enhanced the Alternative Investment team, adding personnel and widening the departments hierarchic structure, creating a top-to-bottom division of experts in the field of alternative investments such as private equity, hedge funds, commodities and tangible assets, among others.

The alternative Investment Division currently overarches a 23 staff-member team, with six expert traders, seven experienced researchers and market analysts, four management roles and other technical and administrative personnel. The primary market of focus will remain the local Asian markets, however, the newly enhanced capabilities of the department are expected to increase the non-Asian alternative investment projects by 30% in the next 5 years.

“I have over 23 years of experience with non-conventional investment management and in my latest endeavour I have occupied the Executive position for the Risk Assessment Division in one of the biggest investment banks in Asia. I would say my biggest advantage is my risk anticipation calculus and my increased accuracy of short- to medium-term market projections. Together with the methodology and skills of Takekai International Alternative Investments Division’s team we can over exceed client expectation. This is our goal and priority, our clients”, declared Mr. Hajek.

Takekai International Alternative Investments Division is already fully operational and has a profit return target imposed by the Executive Board of 15% to 17% in the first year of trading. The department also represents a business expansion opportunity as the Board of Directors might be inclined to relocate it to an international location within South East Asia. ﻿

About Takekai International

Takekai International offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span all segments of the global capital markets. The firm’s investment solutions, tailored to the unique return and risk objectives of institutional clients in more than 40 countries, draw on a robust body of proprietary research and a collaborative culture that encourages independent thought and healthy debate. Customers are the reason the firm exists and are at the heart of everything Takekai International does. That is why we seek to provide superior investment results, exceptional service, and multiple layers of risk management.

﻿Contact ﻿Pavel Hajek - ﻿+81-905-5567-185

﻿http://takekai-international.com/index.php

