APO Group Announces finalists for the 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy, have shortlisted five journalists to win the APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020.

The award recognizes, celebrates, and empowers African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.

The judging panel for the APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020 consists of 100 luminaries, with global icons such as Naomi Campbell joined by senior executives from every major industry on the continent, from Visa to Hilton; Facebook to FIFA; and Uber to LEGO!

This is the largest and most influential panel of judges ever assembled for an African media award, and it reflects the importance of recognizing gender equality in business and the media.

For more information about the jury panel go to: www.bit.ly/MeetTheAPOJury

The 2020 APO Group African Women in Media Award finalists are (sorted out by last name in alphabetical order):

Cécile Ambatinda (@AmbatindaC) - Cameroon "Recycling tyres to create works of art": http://bit.ly/APOMediaAward1(Translated from French) Read the original article in French: http://bit.ly/APOMediaAward1FR​

Sharon Kantengwa (@SharonKMugabo) - Rwanda "How one woman is leveraging renewable energy to lift other women": http://bit.ly/APOMediaAward2

Debra Musanyare Matabvu (@dmmatabvu) - Zimbabwe "Ethel defies Gokwe myth": http://bit.ly/APOMediaAward3

Esther Oluka (@oesther91) - Uganda http://bit.ly/APOMediaAward4 (That website may take a few minutes to load. Alternatively, you can read the text only version at: https://bit.ly/3kqeIgM)

Marcia Zali (@marcia_breeze) - South Africa "A technology company founded by a woman is helping small-holder farmers survive lockdown": http://bit.ly/APOMediaAward5

The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of APO Group’s commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent.

Watch the video message of APO Group African Women In Media Award 2019 Winner, Nila Yasmin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1z_bjlmhx8

The award is open to African female journalists whose stories were broadcast or published between 1st January and 31st October 2020. The stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest, and community impact.

The winning journalist will be announced at the 6th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) Virtual Conference and Awards, hosted from 2nd – 3rd December 2020, with the theme ‘Reimagining Business & Rebuilding Better.’

The winning African female journalist will be bestowed with a USD2,500 cash prize, and online courses from one of the most respected international universities.

AWIEF is a prestigious annual event that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organizations and investors gather to connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group said, “Our truly exceptional judging panel has helped us make the APO Group African Women in Media Award the biggest and most prestigious journalism prize in Africa. The APO Group African Women in Media Award is part of our commitment to supporting the development of journalism on the continent and we are extremely excited for the opportunity to highlight the work of African female journalists sharing the stories of women entrepreneurs in Africa.”

For more information about the jury panel go to: www.bit.ly/MeetTheAPOJury

B-roll of last year’s award ceremony for media download: www.bit.ly/AWIEFBROLL

For more information on the AWIEF & APO Group Partnership: www.bit.ly/36mzJDB

Follow @APO_Source (www.bit.ly/FollowAPO_Source) and #APOMediaAward on Twitter.

Media contact: marie@apo-opa.org

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestlé, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange.

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com.

About AWIEF:

AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) is a pan-African women’s economic empowerment organization that promotes and supports female innovation, technology and entrepreneurship across Africa through a portfolio of high impact programmes. AWIEF’s mission is to foster the economic inclusion, advancement and empowerment of women in Africa through entrepreneurship support and development. AWIEF’s programmes and activities include accelerators, capacity-building and training, networking and mentorship, AWIEF Awards, AWIEF Digital Hub, and building the AWIEF community of African women entrepreneurs. The year-round activities culminate in convening and hosting the popular and widely attended annual international and multi-stakeholder AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards event, currently in its fifth edition.

Website: www.AWIEForum.org.