Now More Than Ever It's Important to Tap Into Your Talent or Write That Book, Says Publisher/Entrepreneur Vikki Jones

It's critical that some take the time to examine and align with their natural talent(s); skills that have been pushed aside or ignored for years.

Aligning with your skills, along with an open mind has the ability to open doors to new, exciting opportunities.” — Vikki Jones

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the pandemic on the economy has been widespread, with gripping effects for the global community. But, there is something individuals can do while waiting for bipartisan Covid 19 relief. Simply stated, turn to self.

"COVID19's impact on employment reminds me of a time in my life where circumstances were beyond my control. I had to tap into areas of myself, in order to survive. The job market was too uncertain; I needed stability. So, I took a chance on me," says Vikki Jones, CEO of VMH Publishing.

Unemployment offices are overwhelmed leaving many people waiting for unemployment payments or the federal government's stimulus check. It may not feel like it, but this could be a time to start a road to a new career, or if nothing more opportunity to discover. This could very well be your chance to exercise your talent, pursue your dream, and use hidden skills. The idea is to align with your talent, with the direction your life is heading. Even in the middle of a pandemic, and with the internet as a primary tool for day-to-day living, you can still flourish, restore passion, and even start a business.

Starting a small business during a bad economy boils down to feeling the need of consumers. According to the data, some small businesses thrive in a difficult economy. Vikki Jones, Founder of VMH Publishing started her company during the 2008 financial crisis. With a layoff from a personal injury firm, Jones tapped into creativity and started a full-service book publishing house. Fast forward 10 years, she is a four-time award-winning book publisher, providing employment for English Majors and other creatives.

Covid-19 has presented a significant amount of time to ponder, interact more in the home. You can finally draft a business plan, paint a portrait, or better yet write the book. Writing is one of the most effective ways to express how you feel, address traumatic events, discover a hidden talent, or just simply play around and get out all that creativity. It has also been proven to be quite therapeutic and lucrative. Why not give it a try? You never know what might come of it.

But how does one get started? To help with the writing, publishing process, Jones published a writing and book publishing guide that actually helps authors sell through mainstream mediums with mainstream appeal, just like with the New York Times Best Sellers. Her book, entitled Words Unleashed, guides writers from start to finish. The book provides easy-to-use tools for writing, publishing, and selling books and shares insightful, innovative marketing tips that have proved to work for a number of authors.

“Don’t overthink the process of writing. There’s no right or wrong way to write. All that matters is your voice—your thoughts, how you feel, and what you want the world to know. It’s as natural as talking, so open your mouth and speak to your audience,” shares Jones. Books remain an integral part of our lives, reading being the favorite leisure activity for many individuals.

About Vikki Jones:

Vikki Jones is a four-time award-winning book publisher with works in the Business Hall of Fame. With over a decade of experience in media and publishing, Vikki Jones has assisted authors with writing, publishing, and selling books. She is responsible for successfully incorporating video, print, internet, distribution, and multimedia technology to increase sales. Her work includes some of the most powerful influencers in the world. Learn more at vikkimjones.com



About ‘Words Unleashed’:

Words Unleashed is available at VMHBooks.com and VMH Publishing

You can sell your books using mainstream marketing tools through the same methodology as New York Times Best Sellers, creating a polished, finished product. Words Unleashed takes you ‘to the point’ of book publishing, with the bonus of ‘how to write’. This book shares insight on key areas of the book publishing world that you need to know, and can help you elevate your skills and hone in on your craft. Here is just a taste of some of the topics that are covered:

1. Manuscript Preparation & Submission

2. Selling More Copies

3. Literary Agents

4. Learn to Write Your Voice

5 Bestseller Lists Overview

6. Distribution 6. Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Walmart and

7. Enjoying the victories!