Rutland Barracks / Attempting to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated OOC, and Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B404538 and 20RL09744

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Eric Jakubowski and Officer Heter

STATION: VSP Rutland, Rutland City Police Department, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 @ 2120 hours

LOCATION: Rutland City, Clarendon, and Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated OOC, and Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Kozikowski

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

AGE: 41

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/19/2020 at approximately 2110 hours, Officers from the Rutland City Police Department were advised of a stolen vehicle complaint from Panera Bread Parking Lot in Rutland City, VT. While investigating this complaint, Rutland City PD officers observed this vehicle traveling on US Route 7 and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield, and a brief pursuit ensued. Officers discontinued the pursuit at the intersection of Route 7 and Route 103 in Clarendon, VT.

Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle traveling north bound on Route 103 in Clarendon, VT and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield to troopers and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled south bound on Route 7 in the north bound lane of travel at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled on to Hartsboro Road in Wallingford, VT and Homerstone Road where Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle. Kozikowski was identified as the operator and was taken into custody without incident. Kozikowski was transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. After processing, Kozikowski was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/20/2020 to answer to the charges of Attempting to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated OOC, and Grand Larceny. Kozikowski was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 / 1230 hours