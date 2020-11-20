Authors Tom & Tamra Bennett (TnT) Open Eyes with “Fear of Death Removed: Books 1 & 2 in a Series of 7”

Book Cover

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During what are quite trying times for many people, the fear of death is a very real experience. But what if there were nothing to fear at all? TnT explores this subject in their new book, coming to conclusions that are quite liberating.

In late 2020, it’s quite impossible to look at the media or even have casual conversations without being exposed to some quite dark messaging in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and even challenging social issues. Understandably, this has left many men, women and even children off-balance, sad, and apprehensive about the future, feeling as if death is all around them. Fortunately, there’s another side of facing death, that is honest liberating and fear-free, based on logic and empowering spirituality alike. In exciting news, Authors Tom & Tamra Bennett explore this subject in compelling English prose in their new book, Fear of Death Removed: Books 1 & 2 in a Series of 7. Even great skeptics are likely to find their ideas on death shift after, as they point out, having a fear of death is senseless, and death does not, in fact, even exist.

“This is a powerful message that needs to be heard more often,” commented the authors. “When we aren’t so fearful of death, we become capable of making better decisions, not to mention being happier as well as contributing to the happiness and well-being of those around us.”

According to the Bennetts, the book takes the reader through the afterlife experiences of a priest (who, when in life, told a lot of people a lot of wrong things) and his friends, over a hundred years ago. These experiences illustrate that men and women are, essentially, "ISBE's": Immortal Spiritual Beings. We do not die, only the physical body stops. Consciousness, Spirit, Identity, Personality; the sum total of our experiences and memory continue to exist and move into another dimension or another "sphere of existence." It is a new adventure, not a loss.

Mike Ramos, General Manager of The Moving Words, said, “A lot of people have been really troubled with all of the health concerns always being discussed in the media, you know, the lockdowns, and social distancing. This is becoming a clear problem in our everyday lives. When I discovered Fear of Death Removed: Books 1 & 2 in a Series of 7, I realized this book could answer humanity’s greatest questions.”

