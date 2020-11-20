STOP & SHOP TAKES LUIGI'S CANNOLI PIE OF BRIDGEPORT, CT CHAINWIDE
Stop & Shop takes Luigi's Cannoli Pie chainwide. Dream come true for John Dimarco, 80-year-old creator of cannoli pie.
When I came to the United States from Sicily I dreamed of my pie being available to everyone. This is an enormous step in that direction and a very emotional moment for me.”BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannoli Pie Company, home of the original Luigi’s Cannoli Pie, has announced the expansion of Luigi’s Cannoli Pie: The Famous from 85 local Connecticut stores to chainwide distribution of over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.
— Master Baker John Dimarco
Locals know that Luigi’s famous Cannoli Pie has been a staple of Bridgeport and the surrounding cities of Connecticut for over 50 years. Pie creator and Master Baker, John Dimarco has long hoped to expand his pie supply from being a local, direct to store vendor to a chainwide item through corporate distribution.
“It’s hard for me to express how happy and grateful I am to the Stop & Shop team,” said Master Baker John Dimarco. “When I came to the United States from Sicily, I dreamed of my pie being available to everyone. This is an enormous step in that direction and a very emotional moment for me.”
About The Cannoli Pie Company: With a rich history of humble beginnings and a small bakery shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Luigi’s Original Cannoli Pie has been a local favorite since 1968. These handmade pies are known for having the perfect balance of sweetness and crunch and made with the freshest ingredients. With a flakey, crunchy shell crust filled to the brim with Master Baker John Dimarco’s 50 year old secret recipe of cannoli cream, this pie is unmatched in taste and texture. For Further Information on The Cannoli Pie Company: http://www.thecannolipiecompany.com
http://www.facebook.com/theCannoliPieCo
http://www.instagram.com/thecannolipieco/
About Stop & Shop: A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs more than 6,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit http://www.stopandshop.com.
