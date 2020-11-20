Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Experience Strategy Associates and Entertainment Plus Productions Earn 4 Prestigious Pinnacle Awards, 7 Awards Total

Greg Chase & Douglas Johnson stand alongside Doctors and Nurses during their #MaskUpNV This Is ME PSA Activation in August, 2020.

The PRSA Las Vegas Valley Chapter honored ESA & E+ with four prestigious Pinnacle Awards, two Awards of Excellence and one Award of Merit

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Las Vegas Valley Chapter honored Experience Strategy Associates and Entertainment Plus Productions with four prestigious Pinnacle Awards, two Awards of Excellence and one Award of Merit for their August #MaskUp4NV This is ME campaign collaboration with all Las Vegas area hospitals.

Awards Include:

Four Pinnacle Awards
•Crisis Communication
•Most Effective Campaign – Budget of $5,000 or Less
•Public Affairs
•Most Effective CSR Campaign

Two Awards of Excellence
•Community Relations
•Public Service

One Award of Merit
•Events & Observances – 7 Days or Fewer

The awards were presented to Greg Chase and Doug Johnson during the annual awards ceremony which was held virtually this year. The #MaskUpNV This Is ME campaign was designed to recognize all of the hard-working medical professionals across the valley through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as launch a PSA campaign aimed at the Las Vegas community to continue to #MaskUpNV in an effort to keep our communities safe.

Established in 1996, the Pinnacle Awards recognize the best public relations programs, tools and professionals in Southern Nevada, Southern Utah and Northern Arizona. Out-of-market, accredited members of PRSA serve as judges for the awards program.

“We are simply speechless tonight. It was a true honor to collaborate with all of our local Las Vegas hospitals to not only bring a moment of positivity to our medical professionals in a dark time, but also inspire our community to do their part to keep everyone safe,” says Greg Chase, Founder & CEO of Experience Strategy Associates. Douglas Johnson, President & Executive Producer of Entertainment Plus Productions said, “I feel humbled and grateful tonight. This was a team effort to help create such a monumental activation for our community.”

A list of all the 2020 Pinnacle Award winners can be viewed at http://prsapinnacleawards.com/winners/

About ESA & E+
Experience Strategy Associates is a Las Vegas-based consulting group focused on helping organizations unlock potential & revenue through designing innovative brand & product strategies, customer insights, experience design & customer service culture training and development. Most recently, ESA has been actively engaged in supporting the local Las Vegas community in the fight against COVID-19.

E+ Productions ENTERTAINMENT AND SO MUCH MORE... ENTERTAINMENT PLUS PRODUCTIONS is an award-winning, full-scale production company that provides entertainment, along with a full suite of production and design services. From intimate to epic, we create in the world of live events, television, film, continuous shows on land or sea, and any other realm requiring a generous serving of WOW. We are fun-loving, outrageous, over-the-top creatives who were born thinking outside the box. We are also a team who gets the job done on time, on budget, and all within an environment of mutual respect, inclusivity, and love for this artform.

Greg Chase
Experience Strategy Associates
+1 7024393222
email us here

