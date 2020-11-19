State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-28

For immediate release: November 19, 2020 (20-223)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Benton County

In September 2020 the Occupational Therapy Practice Board indefinitely suspended the occupational therapist credential of Cathi Denee Cardon (OT60199045). Cardon documented in a patient’s medical record treatment she admittedly never provided. Cardon didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry.

Franklin County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with registered nursing assistant Patty S. Vazquez (NA60500272) that suspends her credential for at least five years. In 2019 Vazquez was charged with second-degree assault with notice of firearm allegation and enhancement.

Snohomish County

In September 2020 the Pharmacy Commission rendered inoperable the pharmacy intern registration of Kellee Ying Xing (IR61061255) because Xing is no longer enrolled in a pharmacy program.

In September 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Patty M. Vatter (RN00159118) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. Vatter’s Florida nurse license was restricted in June 2020 in connection with a driving under the influence conviction that she didn’t report as required, and with failure to comply with an impaired practitioner monitoring program.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Mary Nkirote Muthamia (NC60374408) that suspends her credential for at least three years. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry after determining that she neglected a vulnerable adult. That placement bars her from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Stevens County

In September 2020 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Brandy P. Richey (DE00007848) that indefinitely suspends Richey’s credential. Richey didn’t make an appointment for a required examination.

Thurston County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Michelle Leigh Garcia (NC10045529). Garcia stole at least 10 checks that belonged to a patient, forged the patient’s name and wrote them to herself, and cashed them for more than $5,000.

Whatcom County

In September 2020 the Pharmacy Commission revoked the pharmacy technician credential of Adrian C. Bergstrom (VA00070123). In 2019 Bergstrom pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Bergstrom agreed to receive two packages from China containing fentanyl in exchange for $1,000 to $2,000. He received one package and took it to an associate. Law enforcement intercepted a second package. Bergstrom received no payment.