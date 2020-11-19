Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,164 in the last 365 days.

Promote Your Participation | Nebraska Department of Education

Congratulations! Your Step Up to Quality rating is a big achievement of which you should be very proud. We know you were already doing a remarkable job with young children and families before this recognition – but Step Up to Quality can help you demonstrate your commitment to your parents and community.

To help you share your big accomplishment with the community, we’ve developed some tools to help you promote your quality-rated status. Feel free to use any or all of the following in your own communications materials.

Press Release & Media Outreach Tips

One way to share your accomplishment with your community is via earned media. Earned media can increase your organization’s credibility and exposure in the community and gain the attention of families in your area.

To help you share your successes through the media, we’ve included a customizable press release template and tips on how to distribute the press release to your local media outlets.

Social Media

If you use Facebook or other social media platforms for your program, we encourage you to promote your participation online! We’ve created a cover photo you can use to identify yourself as a quality-rated provider and have provided a few sample posts for you to use.

Newsletter/Website Blurb

Identifying yourself as a Step Up to Quality provider on your website and/or in your newsletter is a great way to share your quality rating. Just copy and paste!

Parent Letter

Your parents will be thrilled to hear your good news! We’ve put together a simple letter for you to distribute to parents and families.

You just read:

Promote Your Participation | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.