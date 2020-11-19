Anne-Christine Massullo to become San Francisco assistant presiding judge

(Subscription required) Massullo, a former federal prosecutor who currently serves in the complex litigation department, will assume the new post on Jan. 1. Her two-year term will coincide with that of incoming Presiding Judge Samuel K. Feng.
