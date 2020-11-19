Senator Muth Elected to PA Senate Democrats Leadership Team for 2021-22 Session

Harrisburg, Pa. − November 19, 2020 − Senator Katie Muth (D-Chester) was today elected by her colleagues in the Senate Democratic Caucus to serve on its leadership team as the Chair of the Policy Committee.

“Serving in the State Senate, I quickly recognized that the important and difficult policy issues facing our Commonwealth are seldom bound by the lines of our individual Senate Districts,” said Senator Muth. “I am grateful to my Senate Democratic colleagues who have entrusted me with this influential position and will work hard to advance our shared policy issues that for far too long have remained unaddressed. I am eager to get to work collaborating with our caucus members, member of the -, stakeholders, and the people of our Commonwealth to develop a people-centric policy platform, I look forward to increasing public awareness about state governance and how it could and should function to protect and advance all Pennsylvanians.”

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee travels the state holding hearings on legislative matters of interest to its members and constituents. It hears testimony from experts on both sides of those issues and offers the opportunity for members to ask questions before forming policy solutions that will later be introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate.

As Chair, Senator Muth will lead those efforts and host each of those meetings.

Along with Senator Muth, the following other members of the Senate Democratic Caucus were elected to leadership roles in the caucus for the upcoming legislative session:

Leader – Jay Costa, Jr.

Whip – Anthony Hardy Williams

Appropriations Committee Chair – Vincent Hughes

Chair – Wayne D. Fontana

Secretary – Maria Collett

Policy Committee Chair – Katie Muth

For more information on the Policy Committee, its upcoming and previous hearings, please visit pasenate.com/policy

###