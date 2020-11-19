Home Care Link Changing the Home Healthcare Industry with Patient Friendly Technology

Home Care Link was created to help reduce costly ER visits and patient hospitalizations by helping people stay in their home as long as possible.

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, SC, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The homecare industry has seen a dramatic increase in new technologies designed to serve patients and providers this year. In the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns across the U.S., homecare technology is helping more Americans with daily activities and the delivery of care than ever before. The industry is also one of the fastest growing in the healthcare field, with nearly 2 million employees nationwide.

From physical therapy to companion services, homecare workers provide essential services on behalf of their clients. The startup company Home Care Link, founded by a South Carolina veteran, is focused on helping homecare companies reduce staff turnover and improve care. Improving accountability in the homecare industry is another goal of the new company, which is using healthtech to improve the daily reporting of home care delivery using mobile, HIPAA-compliant tools.

With cloud-based data collection and reporting tools, healthtech companies like Home Care Link can collect and store patient and provider data more securely, while using reporting tools to help providers improve care, enhance staff scheduling practices, and provide loved ones with daily updates. Home Care Link offers daily alerts, with information on appointment timeliness and the completion of essential tasks, to give loved ones piece of mind that their family member is receiving the right care at the right time.

Healthcare data show that the safest, best place for people to stay—as long as they have care—is at home. In response, Home Care Link was created to help reduce costly ER visits and patient hospitalizations by helping people stay in their home as long as possible. To improve health outcomes and reduce long-term medical costs, the service is improving communication between homecare companies and family members that are monitoring a loved ones care, by delivering daily updates.

“Home Care Link allows people to stay home and avoid the disorientation and depression that comes with sending loved ones to the hospital or a nursing home” said JB Holeman, founder and CEO, Home Care Link. “I created the service after becoming frustrated with the lack of communication from the healthcare professionals caring for my own mom throughout her life. I found that getting quick, accurate answers was often a struggle.”

Holeman’s solution is designed to give peace of mind to those with loved ones receiving homecare, delivering regular status updates and immediate alerts on critical situations or if the caregiver does not arrive on schedule. Users can also receive photo updates from the caregiver. In response, families who can’t be present with their loved one daily can access the information they need to manage their care effectively and know their loved one is in the safe and capable hands of their care providers. Improving lives, simplifying care delivery and improving reporting and heath outcomes are just some of the effects of the increase in the number of healthtech tools supporting the homecare industry.

