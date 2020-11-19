Vornado Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $300 Million 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $300 million perpetual 5.25% Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, at a price of $25.00 per share, pursuant to an effective registration statement. The offering is expected to close November 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company may redeem the Series N Preferred Shares at a redemption price of $25.00 per share on and after November 24, 2025. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities, acted as joint book-running managers.



The Company will use the net proceeds for general business purposes.

The offering is being made under the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or email, dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling (212) 834-4533, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, or e-mail prospectus@morganstanley.com, UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by calling 1-888-827-7275 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, or email wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com, or by calling toll-free at 1800645-3751.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

