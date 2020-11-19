Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Congratulates City of Bellevue for Being Named Finalist to Host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated the City of Bellevue for being selected as one of six finalists to host the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) headquarters. The city’s bid proposes Offutt Air Force Base (AFB) as the supporting installation for the headquarters.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for the City of Bellevue and for all of Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our state gives tremendous support to military families. There’s no better relationship anywhere in the nation than between the community of Bellevue and Offutt AFB. Nebraskans would be honored to have USSPACECOM headquartered in Bellevue. The U.S. Strategic Command, the 55th Wing, and the 557th Weather Wing at Offutt AFB already play key roles in supporting U.S. space operations. Given these complementary and mutually supporting missions, Offutt AFB would be a great home for USSPACECOM.”

President Donald J. Trump established the U.S. Space Command in August 2019. As one of eleven Unified Combatant Commands, USSPACECOM conducts operations to compete, deter, and win in the space domain.

Other finalists include: Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Patrick AFB, Florida; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama; and Port San Antonio, Texas.