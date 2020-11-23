Equita Financial Network Announces New Member Firm Next Step Financial, LLC to the Platform

Kim Spencer of Next Step Financial joins Equita Financial Network community

Equita, a nationwide community of independent, women-led financial planning firms, has another new Member Firm, Next Step Financial, LLC.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equita Financial Network, Inc., a community of independent, women-led financial planning firms nationwide, is excited to announce that Next Step Financial, LLC, in Tennessee has joined its platform as a Member Firm.

Based in Blount County, Tennessee, Next Step Financial is a fee-only wealth management firm that helps women and families achieve financial wholeness to pursue their dreams. Next Step Financial works with clients in Blount County and throughout the country, providing financial planning, education, and asset management.

Kim Spencer, CFP®, CDFA®, founded Next Step Financial with the goal of educating women about their finances, empowering them, and helping them achieve their life goals.

“I’ve been an advisor for a long time, and I’m finding that women today are still struggling to feel confident about their finances. That hasn’t changed in thirty years. We do a poor job in our society teaching women they can be financially strong. I know women can, they just need the tools that will allow them to,” Spencer said. “My goal in starting this firm is to reach as many women as I can in the next fifteen years. I can’t change the world, but I’d like to have an impact on my corner of it.”

“We are so excited to have Kim join Equita,” said Bridget Venus Grimes, CFP®, co-founder of Equita. “Helping her launch her own firm after years of being in the industry, and helping her build a firm on her terms, is exactly why we launched Equita.”

“Working with Equita will give me tools for running my business that will allow me more time to work directly with clients,” Spencer said. “I’m also looking forward to working with all these great women in the network. I’ve never had the opportunity to work with this many women advisors, all who are running their own firms. That’s very exciting for me.”

About Equita Financial Network

Equita Financial Network is a collaboration of independent, women-led financial planning firms. Equita’s mission is to help women financial planners succeed by providing an excellent business platform and a collaborative community of women CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals. Founded by Katie Burke, CFP®, and Bridget Venus Grimes, CFP®, Equita provides a business platform to each Member Firm with the resources it needs to operate a financial planning practice. It also provides Member Firms a network with which to collaborate, share best practices and resources, and identify succession planning options. Learn more at www.equitafn.com.

