Fontana Re-elected to Serve as Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman

Harrisburg, November 19, 2020 – State Senate Democrats today unanimously re-elected state Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Brookline) to serve as Democratic Caucus chairman for the upcoming two-year legislative session.

The caucus chairman sets the daily caucus agenda and leads the discussion on legislation under consideration on the Senate floor.

“I am honored that my fellow senators have re-elected me to serve as chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus,” Fontana said. “I am humbled by their continued confidence in me.”

Fontana was first elected to the Senate in 2005 and was first appointed to leadership as Democratic Caucus Administrator in 2011. He was first elected caucus chairman in 2014.

