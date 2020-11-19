Werner Enterprises Announces Partnership With Mastery To Accelerate Supply Chain Automation, Visibility and Productivity

/EIN News/ -- Premier Transportation and Logistics Provider Invests in MasterMind™ Transportation Management System to Propel Werner EDGE Initiative

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces its collaboration and investment with Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc., the company behind MasterMind™, a cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) designed to manage complex transportation needs for shippers, carriers and logistics service providers.



Led by transportation industry veteran Jeff Silver, MasterMind is a comprehensive SaaS solution built from the ground up for stability, speed and automation. In addition to MasterMind implementation across all Werner Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics business units and operations, the partnership includes an equity investment and ongoing strategic advisement by Werner to drive continued product development, all while improving standardization within the organization and the industry-at-large.

“The opportunity to lead the transportation industry into the next generation of cloud-based technologies is upon us,” explains Daragh Mahon, Chief Information Officer, Werner. “Not only will Werner’s partnership with Mastery include its innovative TMS solution, but it also affords us the opportunity to evolve and develop technologies together as the industry advances and more fleet data is stored. As a result, our company, as well as others, has the opportunity to benefit from better processes, information exchange and technological agility.”

Built by supply chain and logistics experts, MasterMind provides unprecedented control and collaboration across business units and customers. The system will help to deliver better information and operational efficiencies, allowing Werner to meet customer capacity needs and continue delivering exceptional customer service. MasterMind’s TMS solution also proves to be a great fit in furthering the company’s Werner EDGE initiative.

“We launched Werner EDGE earlier this year to improve the lives of our drivers, customers and associates by committing to technology and innovation that drives Werner forward,” explains Derek Leathers, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Werner. “Our partnership with Mastery is an important step in our technology journey, as this collaboration will not only support our associates, but it will also provide the flexibility, control, and efficiency our customers need. We look forward to working alongside Jeff Silver and his team to explore the endless possibilities of what we can achieve together.”

MasterMind embraces the complexity of the supply chain and, by partnering with industry leaders like Werner, aims to make supply chains faster, smarter and more efficient.

“The Werner and Mastery partnership is the perfect combination of history, reputation, innovation and opportunity,” says Jeff Silver, Mastery CEO. “By working together, we intend to drive value within the Werner ecosystem and across the entire transportation and logistics industry. We look forward to a collaborative relationship with Werner and its team of industry leaders.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

About Mastery

Chicago-based Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc. launched in 2019. Mastery was founded by Jeff Silver, whose technology systems and teams have powered some of the largest logistics companies in North America for over four decades. MasterMindTM is a comprehensive cloud-based SaaS transportation management system (TMS) built from the ground up by a team of 160+ engineers, designers, and programmers, to help large shippers, carriers and logistics service providers manage complex transportation needs in an efficient, cohesive and intelligent way.

To learn more about Mastery, visit Mastery.net.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com