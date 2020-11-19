CONTINUING EDUCATION TO SERVE MENTAL HEALTH COMMUNITY DURING QUARANTINE

Surge in people showing signs of depression, mental health professionals are seeking continuing education opportunities online to best serve patients.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 evolving rapidly around the world and a surge in people showing signs of depression, mental health professionals are seeking continuing education opportunities online to best serve patients.

In pre-COVID times, professionals attended in person conferences to receive continuing education credits and comradery amongst their peers. As mandated quarantine and shut-downs began around the nation, organizations, and individuals that were accustomed to traditional lectures and networking felt a loss.

What some professionals have come to find is that there are organizations like Genesis Continuing Education Group (GenesisCE.org) that have been serving their community online for the past 17 years. Managed by Dr. Michael Atwater, Ph.D., and his professional association of clinicians, Genesis enhances the continuing educational experience with a variety of book-based online CE for fellow practitioners within their online platform.

Dr. Atwater is a member of The American Psychological Association Divisions for Marriage and Family, Addictions, Spirituality/Religion and Men and Masculinity. He is also a member of the Florida Psychological Association and Past-President of the Palm Beach Chapter of the Florida Psychological Association. Dr. Atwater holds a specialist certification by The American Psychological Association for the treatment of addictions, recovery and relapse prevention.

“I love jumping on my computer and seeing the positive reviews for the book-based CE courses we have online. It’s fun to see what clinicians are saying from California to Maine, from Michigan to Florida,” says Dr. Atwater.

Receiving CE credits online is not new at all. In fact, many professionals prefer the online experience and the flexibility to study and complete courses when they want, where they want.

“Speaking for myself and my four colleagues at our mental health clinic, we appreciate the convenience and the quality of the GenesisCE.org book-based online CE, thank you!” - K.M. LMHC, Kansas City, MO.

GenesisCE.org offers over 110 online courses and routinely adds new material and resources based on recent research and studies. As the pandemic persists, the nation will continue to see a rise in the number of people experiencing mental health issues. Likewise, there is confidence in the professionals that will rise to the occasion to better serve this population.

GenesisCE.org is an approved sponsor for CE by the American Psychological Association (APA), Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB), National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC), NAADAC The Association for Addiction Professionals, Florida Board of Clinical Social Work, Marriage and Family Therapy, Mental Health Counseling, Florida Board of Psychology, and the Florida Office of School Psychology.

Genesis Continuing Education Group (GenesisCE.org)

Genesis Continuing Education Group offers online CE Credits for Psychologists, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Mental Health Counselors, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Addiction Professionals.

