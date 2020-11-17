2020-11-17 13:40:00.923 Accidental Purchase Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Win

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
When Paige Nelson entered 7-Eleven, 13491 Olive Blvd., to purchase a Scratchers ticket, she did not intend to purchase a “Break the Bank” ticket. Looking back, she’s glad she did.

“I was trying to buy another ticket,” she explained.

The clerk, however, accidentally gave her a different game. The Chesterfield woman decided to go with the flow and took the “Break the Bank” ticket home instead, where she later discovered it to be a $100,000 top prize winner.   “I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I just started jumping up and down screaming.”

Break the Bank” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $5.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other $100,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.

