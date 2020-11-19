The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Ohio Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Asbestos Law Firm
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Ohio Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/ResultsCLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Ohio is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Ohio has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Geographically located in the heart of America’s Rust Belt, Ohio’s connection to many manufacturing industries has put Ohioans at risk of exposure to asbestos for decades. Many Ohio vermiculite-processing plants received shipments from the notorious vermiculite mine in Libby, Montana, which contained extremely toxic tremolite asbestos that was released during the processing of the vermiculite. Even today, many old buildings in Ohio still contain asbestos-containing materials.
Known jobsites and companies with asbestos exposure in Ohio include, but are not limited to, Ohio Cast Products, Stark Ceramics, Electrode Corporation, American Ship Building Company, Coleman Trucking, Inc., LTV Steel Works, NASA Glenn Research Center, Norfolk Southern Railway Company, North American Refractories, Railroad Friction Products Corporation, Republic Services / Allied Waste, Apex Manufacturing, National Cash Register Company / NCR Corporation, Kaiser Aluminum Fabricated Products, H&M Demolition Company, Hoerner-Waldorf Corporation, Laskin/Poplar Oil Company, Rapid American/Philip Carey Manufacturing, Mansfield, AK Steel, Scotts Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Honey Creek Contracting Company, Weirton Steel, Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel and Dana Corporation.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
