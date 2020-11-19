FLOSPORTS TO BROADCAST HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON OPENING TOURNAMENT “BUBBLEVILLE” STARTING NOVEMBER 25

In Partnership With The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame And Gazelle Group, FloHoops’ Bubbleville Streaming Schedule Includes 24 Division I Men's And Women’s Games

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloSports in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group will broadcast the college basketball season opening tournament, Bubbleville, starting November 25 on its FloHoops platform. The highly-anticipated Division I college basketball tournament featuring 45 games during the course of 11 days is already one of most-talked about basketball events of the year and will include 40 NCAA basketball men’s and women’s teams. FloHoops will air 24 games of the 45 games scheduled in the tournament that is scheduled to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut from November 25 - December 5.

FloHoops’ broadcast schedule from Bubbleville features matchups between preseason ranked squads including #4 Virginia vs Maine on the men’s side along with #4 UCONN vs Quinnipiac and #6 Mississippi State vs. Maine as a part of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge.

Bubbleville will house several events relocated and reimagined due to COVID-19 and provides a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements. At this time, all games are expected to be played without fans in attendance.

Events taking place in Bubbleville include the Roman Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper, the 2K Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project presented by Continental Tire, the HomeLight Classic, the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge, the Jimmy V Women’s Classic and several pods and single game contests developed specifically for Bubbleville.

Below is the full schedule of events from Bubbleville that will be broadcast on FloHoops.

Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

9:00 AM Men St. Bonaventure vs. Towson 11:30 AM Men Rhode Island vs. Stephen F. Austin 2:00 PM Men Virginia vs. Maine 4:30 PM Men Florida vs. UMass Lowell

Thursday, November 26, 2020

11:00 AM Men Rhode Island vs. Towson 1:30 PM Men St. Bonaventure vs. Stephen F. Austin 4:00 PM Men Siena vs. Massachusetts

Friday, November 27, 2020

2:00 PM Men Towson vs. Stephen F. Austin 4:30 PM Men Massachusetts vs. Delaware 7:00 PM Men Central Connecticut State vs. Maine 9:30 PM Men St. Bonaventure vs. Army

Saturday, November 28, 2020

10:00 AM Women AFR HOF Women’s Challenge: Mississippi State vs. Maine TBA Women AFR HOF Women’s Challenge: UCONN vs. Quinnipiac 3:00 PM Men Delaware vs. Siena

Sunday, November 29, 2020

9:30 AM Women AFR HOF Women’s Challenge Consolation 12:00 PM Men Massachusetts vs. Iona

Monday, November 30, 2020

11:30 AM Men Vermont vs. Buffalo 2:00 PM Men Siena vs. Liberty

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

11:30 AM Men St. Bonaventure vs. Vermont 7:30 PM Men Iona vs. Buffalo 9:30 PM Men Massachusetts vs. South Florida

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

5:30 PM Men Vermont vs. Iona 8:00 PM Men AFR HOF Tip-Off Springfield Bracket: Drexel vs. Quinnipiac

Thursday, December 3, 2020

1:30 PM Men AFR HOF Tip-Off Springfield Bracket: Albany vs. Drexel

Friday, December 4, 2020

4:00 PM Men AFR HOF Tip-Off Springfield Bracket: Albany vs. Quinnipiac

To access live and on-demand coverage of the Bubbleville events and more, visit FloHoops to become an annual subscriber. FloHoops subscribers also receive complete access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from wrestling, motorsports, cycling, cheerleading, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Watch the live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

Attachment

FloSports Media Relations FloSports