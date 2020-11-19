CFA Society Toronto Announces Election of 2020-2021 Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to announce that Robert Cultraro, CFA has been appointed the Chair of the Society’s Board of Directors following the 18 November 2020 Annual Meeting.



The Board of Directors serves a critical leadership role in the Society by providing strategic direction to carry out its mission and vision by coordinating the needs of Society members with the rapidly changing environment of the investment industry, adopting a socially responsible role in the enhancement of the investment profession.



“I am excited for this extraordinary opportunity to serve my fellow members, volunteers and the greater finance community as I begin my term as Chair of CFA Society Toronto’s Board of Directors. I look forward to deepening our impact locally and abroad.“ Robert Cultraro, CFA.



The Society would also like to express our gratitude to our departing board members, Steven Balaban, CFA, Pamela Steer, CFA, Camilla Sutton, CFA and Christopher Sheridan CFA. We thank them for their support while serving on CFA Society Toronto’s Board of Directors.



New appointments to the 2020-2021 Board of Directors include:

Brenda King, CFA, as Vice Chair

Vadim Gracie, CFA as Past Chair

Paul Hamilton, CFA as Programming Chair; and

Kathrin Forrest, CFA as Programming Vice Chair

We would also like to welcome two new members to our Board of Directors:



Brian Madden, CFA – External Relations

Brian is Senior Vice-President & Portfolio Manager with Goodreid Investment Counsel where he manages balanced portfolios for affluent and high net worth clients. Prior to joining Goodreid in 2016, Brian spent five years managing balanced and tactical asset allocation funds as Vice-President & Portfolio Manager with AGF Investments. Before joining AGF in 2010, Brian co-founded and served as Vice-President & Portfolio Manager of STYLUS Asset Management, a boutique investment counsel firm catering to affluent and high net worth clients. Brian began his career in 1997 with C.P.M.S. Computerized Portfolio Management Services, one of Canada’s leading quantitative equity research firms. Brian has been a CFA charterholder since 2000, and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) since 2008 and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto in 1997. Brian serves on the User Advisory Committee for the Accounting Standards Board (AcSB) and has been an active volunteer with CFA Society Toronto since 2010 with roles on the Membership Committee, including stints as Vice-Chair and Chair and with a role on the Mentorship committee since 2016.



Bobby Thompson, CFA – Secretary-Treasurer

Bobby Thompson is a Senior Manager at EY providing audit and accounting advisory services to insurance and financial services clients across Canada. In addition to holding the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst, he holds the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant. He has served on the CFA Society Toronto Finance Committee since 2015. He also sits of the Board of Governors, as the Treasurer, of Grand River Hospital Foundation. He has lectured senior finance and accounting courses at Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College. A community member of Waterloo Region, he enjoys spending free time with his partner Jenna and two children, Brooklyn and Mason.

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

