Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Denise Towers

Maine DOE team member Denise Towers is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Denise in this brief question and answer.

What are your roles with DOE?

I began my DOE adventure in 2008 on the Special Services team. In 2014 I joined the School Finance & Operations team and currently provide fiscal compliance reviews of school financial data, MaineCare Seed, FEDES grant management, Educations Service Center liaison, and oversee annual audit and State funded school construction project reviews.

What do you like best about your job?

The best part of my job is providing good customer service; when I have helped someone struggling to get through a tough task, that is rewarding to me.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of work, I enjoy my time with family and friends.

