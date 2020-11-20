CPAW NJ Partners with Local Businesses to Donate Pet Food in Midst of Global Pandemic
CPAW NJ gives pet food to local food pantries to help families in a time of need.
Due to COVID, a lot of people are struggling to pay their bills. This partnership helps keeps pets with their families and off the streets.”MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communities Promoting Animal Welfare NJ (CPAW NJ) launched an outreach program to help stock local food pantries with pet food during COVID-19 for families in need. Through donations and Facebook fundraisers, CPAW was able to raise over $3,000 and partner with local pet stores to donate great quality pet food to help provide relief.
Since CPAW NJ began in 2017, the non-profit organization has supported the Montclair Human Needs Food Pantry (HNFP) by donating both cat and dog food for its clients. In 2020, HNFP welcomed almost 900 new families, many of whom had pets they needed to take care of. CPAW NJ then worked with Brookdale Pet Center and Corrado’s to donate pet food to these food pantries, such as Park Place Methodist Church Food Pantry and Toni’s Kitchen, helping prevent pet surrenders.
“Due to COVID, a lot of people are struggling to pay their bills. This partnership helps keeps pets with their families and off the streets,” said Karen Shinevar, President and Founder of CPAW NJ. “People aren’t able to feed themselves and their children, let alone their pets. For us, we know how important it is for people to keep their pets especially in these times of anxiety, so we are making sure these food pantries have pet food.”
This donation fund has helped many local families stay together with their animals during these unpredictable and hard times. CPAW NJ also gratefully received a $2,000 grant back in May from Alley Cat Allies, a national cat advocacy group, most of which was distributed to colony caregivers.
If you want to help us keep families together with their pets, you can:
- Email us at prairie@cpawnj.org to drop off in-kind donations with us.
- Donate to purchase pet food at https://cpawnj.networkforgood.com/projects/97261-help-people-feed-their-pets.
CPAW NJ provides communities with solutions to reduce cat overpopulation and suffering. We envision a world in which cats receive adequate care in their familiar places and the human-animal bond is preserved. Our efforts at trap, neuter, vaccinate, and return (TNVR) and educating the community about how to care for outdoor cats reduces shelter intake and save lives. We are an all-volunteer nonprofit organized under IRC Section 501c3. We execute our mission through collaboration with community partners and raising awareness through education and training. As of March 2020, we had spayed/neutered 1315 cats. If you are feeding a stray and need help, fill out our form at www.cpawnj.org or email us at cpawnj@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram!
