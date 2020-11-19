Nebraska Map Competition | Nebraska Department of Education

Develop a Story Map addressing an issue or challenge in Nebraska. The top 5 high school teams and top 5 middle school teams in Nebraska will be awarded $100 each!

Competition details are online and teams must register by March 15, 2021 and the submission deadline is May 7, 2021.

Need training for the competition?! No problem! Contact Dr. Lesli Rawlings at lerawli1@wsc.edu. Space is limited.

The 2021 Nebraska Map Competition is sponsored by: ESRI, Geographic Educators of Nebraska (GEON), Nebraska GIS/LIS, and the Nebraska Department of Education.