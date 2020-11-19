Disinfection Company Has The EPA, FDA, and AB&C In Their Corner

Taylor Michel, Director of Operations

Disinfection Technologies Group (DTG) signs on with Atwater, Brian & Co. (AB&C) in order to stand out in a market that is saturated with false advertising.

Today, more than ever there are numerous cleaning and disinfectant companies and products making claims that can’t be backed by scientific evidence. Some are going as far as scamming the public by creating fake websites to mimic well-known brand names.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), products with human coronavirus claims but not the emerging viral pathogen claim cannot make the same marketing claims. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are taking this action as part of their response in protecting Americans during the global COVID-19 outbreak. The warning letters are the first to be issued by the FDA for unapproved products intended to prevent or treat “Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019” (COVID-19).

Atwater, Brian & Co. has been tasked with educating the public about DTG’s EPA approved hospital level disinfectant that eliminates 99.9999% of bacteria, virus, mold, and fungi including MRSA, Staph, E. coli, Salmonella, Legionella, H1N1, Norovirus, Listeria, and COVID19 on hard, non-porous surfaces. This product cannot be found at your corner grocery store.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have set guidelines for disinfection and sterilization. However, few truly understand the difference between products that disinfect, sanitize, and clean surfaces. Disinfectants kill germs, sanitizers lower the number of germs, and cleaning is the removal of visible soil.

In most cases, it’s important to clean a surface with soap and water prior to sanitizing or disinfecting a surface, but in DTG’s case, their technology can even disinfect visible surface grim on any countertop, car seat, gym bag, and pet crate. Their commercial service and personal products are safe for all surfaces, people, and pets.

