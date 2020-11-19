HQGE and Big M Entertainment Pictures Opens New UK Marketing and Distribution Office

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and Big M Entertainment Pictures announced today Big M Entertainment has opened a new office in the United Kingdom that will handle the bulk of the company’s marketing and distribution activities not only to the UK, but also for the European and Indian markets. Further details regarding staffing and more specific details regarding the operations of this office will be forthcoming in the near future.



ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production) ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production). Additional projects are in discussion.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com , http://www.bigmentertainment.com , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg , http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

949-587-5155

dani@hqgeinc.com