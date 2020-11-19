Cybersecurity Experts Available To Discuss Cyber Scams Amidst the 2020 Holiday Shopping Season

/EIN News/ -- Myrtle Beach, SC, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a report recently released by Adobe Analytics, online consumer spending this holiday season is set to jump by 33% from 2019. Just as these numbers are increasing, as are those of cyber scams targeting consumers. A recent statistic shared by the FBI revealed that cyber scams are up by 400-percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst the global health pandemic, the 2020 holiday season is set to shatter cyber-shopping records of years past. In fact, it's estimated by Nerd Wallet that 7 in 10 people will do all of their shopping online – more than we've ever seen before. However, with that convenience, also comes the threats of cyber scams targeting American consumers.

To discuss the types of scams and/or threats targeting consumers, cybersecurity expert Rob Cheng is available via Skype or phone. During the media availability, Mr. Cheng can share simple steps that Americans can take to protect themselves while shopping online, and a host of others topics.

Logistical Information:

WHO: Rob Cheng, Cybersecurity Expert and CEO of PC Matic

WHAT: Media Availability via Skype or Phone

WHEN: Thursday, November 19 until Friday, November 27

WHERE: Mr. Cheng is available via Skype or phone

HOW: To schedule an interview with Mr. Cheng, please contact:

Gavin J. Smith, Director of Communications

Phone: (202)-695-5668

E-mail: gavin@pcmatic.com

Mr. Cheng's media kit may be found here.

More information on PC Matic may be found here.

Gavin J. Smith PC Matic 202-695-5668 gavin@pcmatic.com