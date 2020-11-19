U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures Monday, Tuesday Nights for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place periodically early next week on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule, which is weather dependent, is:

Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses; and

Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses.

Traffic in either direction also may be slowed periodically for construction activities in the work area during the overnight hours.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work area because slowdowns and backups will occur.

The contractor is currently removing the existing concrete pavement and will begin rehabilitating the structural components before placing new concrete pavement on the viaduct’s southbound left lane under Stage 2 of the project.

The Stage 2 traffic pattern, which will remain in place until spring 2021, splits southbound traffic through the half-mile long work zone by placing one lane of southbound traffic on the rehabilitated median, with a second southbound lane remaining in the outside lane. Two lanes of northbound traffic remain on the northbound side.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $89.2 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. For more information, visit www.us1wav.com.

