Aura - The Fully Electric, Design-led, Concept Sports Vehicle Made Road Legal

Employing the best in innovation, design and engineering – a consortium of British companies will create Aura – a one-of-a-kind electric sports car.

LONDON, UK, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aura, a unique electric sports vehicle, pays homage to the traditional hallmarks of British automotive design and engineering through technical innovation, ground-breaking design, and peak performance. Aura will exhibit a range of innovative components, such as novel battery technology and composite materials. With efficiency driving its design, this will all be delivered within a beautifully compact, visceral and capable package, demonstrating the future of driving efficiency.

London based Conjure, an interface and innovation agency, will design and develop the driver digital experience (CX), the human machine interface (HMI), electronic systems and digital technologies. This will include bespoke Android Automotive (AOSP) HMI and virtual 3D visualisation that will provide drivers with improved feedback on operational efficiency.

“Android Automotive presents an incredible opportunity for us to combine our decade of experience in building native Android applications with our experience of designing and developing automotive human machine interfaces (HMIs). This crossover of expertise gives us a unique ability to concept and develop the next generation of highly connected HMIs, vehicle systems and mobile applications.” - Chris Tingley, CTO at Conjure.

‘’This project will demonstrate Conjure’s full range of services including information architecture (IA), user experience (UX), user interface (UI) design and native Android development that all integrates with the vehicle as well as the cloud.’’ - Sam Clark, CEO at Conjure.

Aura has been awarded funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) through the Niche Vehicle Network. The Niche Vehicle Network aids innovation through supporting collaborative research and development activities in low carbon vehicle technologies. Through funding projects like Aura the Niche Vehicle Network supports growth in niche vehicle manufacturers and their UK supply chains.

Conjure is an interface design, innovation and digital experience company with a strong track record developing daring, original applications for emerging technology platforms. Conjure lives and breathes the world of interfaces, apps and connected devices, with a team that is encouraged to experiment with the latest technologies, platforms and tools to ensure that they are always ahead of the curve.