Office of International Business and Development Recognized for Efforts to Link Community, Commerce Across the Atlantic

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin celebrated the nomination of Deputy Secretary of the Office of International Business and Development (OIBD) Joseph Burke for a Golden Bridges Award at the 12th annual Golden Bridges Conference and Awards sponsored by The Irish Echo and Ireland Northwest.

Deputy Secretary Burke was nominated by leadership at Ulster University and the Derry Strabane District Council and will speak as an honoree at the virtual awards ceremony broadcasting live from the Guildhall, Derry, on Friday, November 20, which brings together political, education, community, and business leaders. This year’s virtual conference will allow for these representatives to acknowledge successes and progress, further grow relationships despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and discuss challenges presented by Brexit.

“For years, OIBD has maintained a valued relationship with Ireland to mutually back Pennsylvania’s export efforts and grow the investments of Ireland in our commonwealth, so we are thrilled that Deputy Secretary Burke is being recognized for his commitment to fostering critical economic development connections,” said Sec. Davin. “With the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic touching regions across the globe, the Golden Bridges Conference allows for safe, continued discussions and networking that can lead to new opportunities for regional development.”

Deputy Secretary Burke has 30 years’ experience with DCED in OIBD and has led and organized nine trade and investments missions to Ireland since 2014. Additionally, he has hosted in-bound missions from several counties in Ireland, the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland, Local Development Organizations (LEOS) from around the country, and the Gaelic Football Club from Ulster University, in Pittsburgh and the greater Philadelphia region.

Through OIBD’s efforts, DCED has signed a memorandum of understanding with North West Regional College in Derry City, Ireland, on workforce development and worked closely with Invest Northern Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, the Belfast City Council, Queens’ University, Ulster University, and the Derry Strabane District Council on technology and business development. Last year, OIBD also contracted with ExportExplore in Belfast to promote Pennsylvania’s businesses’ export efforts in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

OIBD continues to work with one of the state’s most important investors from Northern Ireland, Almac—a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services business headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania—to help them grow in the commonwealth.

OIBD supports businesses in reaching new markets by partnering with the Regional Export Network (REN) and managing a global network of Authorized Trade Representatives. The office oversees the state’s regional export network and one of the country’s largest overseas network of 23 trade and investment consultancy offices.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #