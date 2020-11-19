Juniper Square Ranked Number 54 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

Attributes 2721% revenue growth to relentless customer focus and determination to help commercial real estate investment managers become more efficient, more productive, and more profitable.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square today announced it ranked 11th in the Bay Area and 54th nationally on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ,™ a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.



Juniper Square’s Co-founder and CEO, Alex Robinson , credits obsessive customer focus and determination to solve pervasive problems within the commercial real estate industry for the company’s 2721% revenue growth. “Our team has been relentlessly focused on building a modern, world-class investment management solution to meet the needs of commercial real estate managers and their investors. Through our software and services, our clients now manage more than $1 trillion in real estate assets, and we’re primed to continue pushing our industry into the future by helping organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enabling them to drive more growth and revenue.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

