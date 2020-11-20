Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beautiful West Hills Amarillo TX Home set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers

A custom built 3,873± sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home on 2± acres. The home’s highlights include a 273± sq. ft. basement, a 3 car garage and a 834± barn/office

84 N. Palomino Street, Amarillo, TX

CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a rarely offered 3,873± sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage brick home with a barn/office on 2± acres in Amarillo, Texas, on Wednesday, December 9th at 5 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.

“Country living in the West Hills, this home is rare find. Where else can you have livestock in the city limits?” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”

84 N. Palomino St., Amarillo, TX, is a custom built 3,873± sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home on 2± acres. The home’s highlights include a 273± sq. ft. basement, a 3 car garage and a 834± barn/office,” said Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator.

The property’s features include a large living/dining area w/wood beams, tall ceilings and gas fireplace; kitchen w/granite counter tops, Sub Zero refrigerator and conveying appliances; master bedroom w/sitting area/office and cedar closets and 2 upstairs bedrooms w/Jack&Jill baths, walkout covered porch and storage with attic access noted Rickles.

Other noteworthy attributes include:
• Class 4 roof
• Wrap around covered front porch
• Landscaping
• Screened-in patio
• Barn/office w/kitchenette and bath
• Available mobile home hook-ups
• Water system for trees

For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005) or visit www.assiter.com.

The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 84 N. Palomino St., Amarillo, TX. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.

Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.

About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900 or toll free 800.283.8005.

Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
info@assiter.com

