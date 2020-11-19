Tree clearing to occur on Hwy 27 in Aitkin County (Nov. 19, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT crews will be performing tree clearing within the right of way along Hwy 27 between Hwy 65 and the Aitkin/Carlton County line. This work is in advance of a 2021 project and trees removed are located where culverts will be replaced. All work will be within MnDOT’s right of way and is expected to occur next week.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###