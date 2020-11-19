Tree clearing to occur on Hwy 27 in Aitkin County (Nov. 19, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT crews will be performing tree clearing within the right of way along Hwy 27 between Hwy 65 and the Aitkin/Carlton County line. This work is in advance of a 2021 project and trees removed are located where culverts will be replaced. All work will be within MnDOT’s right of way and is expected to occur next week.
