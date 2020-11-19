Couchbase Honored with Two Industry Awards: Battery Ventures’ Top 25 Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For and Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

Leading NoSQL database provider recognized on Battery Ventures’ list of top private cloud-computing companies to work for, and for the fourth consecutive year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced it has been named to Battery Ventures’ list of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the COVID Crisis. The ranking is based on Couchbase’s Glassdoor reviews over the past six months, which demonstrates the company’s ability to lead during a crisis. And for the fourth consecutive year, Couchbase also announced it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

This year’s Top Privately-Held Cloud-Computing Companies to Work For list is a twist on Battery’s annual list of highest-rated cloud firms in terms of employee happiness. The list is based on data collected during the first six months of the pandemic from jobs and recruiting site, Glassdoor, which measures employee satisfaction at work. Battery elected this year to focus on company ratings only during the pandemic, given the tremendous disruption COVID-19 has caused many companies. Couchbase’s inclusion on this list highlights the company’s ability to lead during a crisis. But more broadly, the rankings can be an indicator of corporate innovation, growth and strong financial performance.

“We are honored to be included on Battery’s list,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “We are doing everything we can as a company to protect and help our employees and their families, along with our customers and partners, as we collectively navigate the challenges of this pandemic. This recognition is really a testament to the character, dedication, and toughness of the extended Couchbase team and its unrelenting focus to do the right thing by those we serve. We pride ourselves at Couchbase not only on what we do, but how we do it, and current circumstances are no exception.”

Couchbase’s inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list, for the 4th consecutive year, recognizes the exceptionally high rate of growth achieved through a consistent focus on sustained differentiation and innovation in service of its customers. New products launched over the past year include Couchbase Cloud, the fully-managed database as a service; Couchbase Server 6.6; Couchbase Sync Gateway and Couchbase Lite version 2.8; and Couchbase Autonomous Operator 2.0. As a result, existing customers such as AppDynamics, AT&T, BD, Carrefour, and Zynga expanded their relationships and new logos including Bankinter, S.A, Evernote, Orange Espana and TripActions were added. To support the continued expansion of the company, Couchbase grew its employee base substantially over the previous fiscal year.

“We are becoming the next great enterprise software company by simultaneously delivering sustained differentiation, driving long-term profitable growth, and building a world-class team,” continued Cain. “We are proud to be named to the Deloitte Technology Fast500 for the 4th consecutive year as a result of our continued focus and commitment to all of these areas as we accelerate growth of our technical innovation, our customer base, and our talent. I’d like to thank our customers, partners and employees for making all of this possible.”

The two latest industry awards add to a growing list of recognition that Couchbase has garnered this year, including:

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, New York and Israel. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

© 2020 Couchbase, Inc. All rights reserved. Couchbase, the Couchbase logo, and the names and marks associated with Couchbase’s products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

###

Christina Knittel Couchbase 7752092461 christina.knittel@couchbase.com