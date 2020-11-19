Richardson Electronics Strengthens Power Conversion Product Offering with Fuji Electric’s 7th Generation (X-Series) IGBT Modules

/EIN News/ -- LA FOX, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) strengthened their power conversion product offering with Fuji Electric’s 7th generation (X-Series) IGBT modules.



Fuji’s 7th Generation IGBT modules represent the latest IGBT chip technology and is specifically designed to complement requirements needed for the latest power conversion applications including energy savings, miniaturization, and increased reliability. Key features are:

The module has been optimized by thinning the thickness and miniaturizing the structure of the IGBT chip and diode chip that makes up the module, reducing power loss when compared to previous generations. Applications have seen inverter loss reduced by 10% and chip temperature improved by 11°C.

A newly developed insulating board has improved the heat dissipation of the module, allowing a footprint reduction of 36% while reducing power loss and suppressing heat generation when compared with previous generations.

Higher temperature operation: This new series is rated for continuous operation at 175°C allowing up to 35% more output; doubling power cycling capabilities compared to previous generations.



Product series includes 650/1200/1700V, 10-1800A, offered in small PIM, EconoPIM™, 6-Pack, Dual, Dual XT, EconoPACK™ and PrimePACK™ packages

With over 90 years of experience, Fuji Electric is a leading developer of industrial products such as IGBT power modules, intelligent power modules, discrete rectifier diodes, and discrete MOSFET & IGBT devices.

“Fuji Electric’s X-Series comes in a wide array of package types and voltage ranges making it ideal for our customers," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group “The X-Series features and benefits coupled with our team’s expertise - I am confident we will be able to deliver a best-in-class solution.”

“Our 7th Generation X-Series IGBT Technology combined with the excellent support from Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group provides our valued customers with the highest level of commercial and technical support,” said James Usack, Division General Manager, Fuji Electric America

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.