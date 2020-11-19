On International Men’s Day, Vancouver Ad Campaign Highlights Pandemic Health Effects on Men
The Canadian Centre for Men and Families is announcing a Vancouver suicide prevention billboard ad campaign targeting men and their loved ones.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today being International Men’s Day, the Canadian Centre for Men and Families (CCMF) is announcing a Vancouver billboard ad campaign aimed at highlighting the serious mental health consequences on men of the severe isolation imposed by necessary social distancing.
The billboard is highly visible at the north-west corner of Boundary Rd. and Lougheed Hwy.
The campaign declares “Men often suffer in silence. And now it’s worse. Help the men you love get the help they need.” The unique campaign urges family and friends to intervene in support of male loved ones. The visual features a distressed man hiding behind a falsely happy mask.
We know that COVID-19 is having a disproportionate effect on the health of men. Most jurisdictions are reporting that men are much more likely to die from the disease. In British Columbia, men who contract the disease are 82% more likely to be admitted to the ICU and 37% more likely to die, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
But there are equally serious mental health consequences for men caused by severe isolation imposed by necessary social distancing. “Research shows that men have smaller social networks than women, a deficiency made worse in the current situation,” said CCMF Executive Director Justin Trottier.
“This campaign is a call to action to each of us to look behind the mask for the hidden signs that the men we love are suffering,” said CCMF Vancouver Director Paul Dowell.
The Canadian Centre for Men and Families offers online counselling for men, as well as peer support groups providing much needed social engagement.
Visit LookBehindTheMask.com for Campaign research, updates and events.
Campaign spokespeople Dr. Dan Bilsker and Prof Rob Whitley, Canadian experts in the prevention of male suicide, are available for media interviews.
CONTACT
Justin Trottier
National Executive Director
Canadian Centre for Men and Families
jtrottier@menandfamilies.org
416-402-8856
