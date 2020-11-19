Greystone Provides $20.65 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Sanford, FL Multifamily Duo

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading private national commercial real estate finance company, provided two refinancing loans for a multifamily portfolio in Sanford, Florida. The transactions were originated by Dan Sacks, Managing Director in Greystone’s New York office.



The properties include:

, a 140-unit property, which received a 10-year, variable-rate, $12,115,000 Freddie Mac mortgage. Renovated in 2020, the garden-style property spans 9 acres. Amenities for the two- and three-bedroom units include grilling area, coffee bar, common laundry, swimming pool, picnic area, playground, and clubhouse, with 321 surface parking spaces. Stoneridge, a 120-unit property, which received a 10-year, variable-rate, $8,541,000 Freddie Mac mortgage. Built in 1975 and renovated in 2020, the garden-style property consists of studio-, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a grilling area, coffee bar, common laundry, picnic area, playground, and clubhouse, with 188 surface parking spaces.

“It’s been a pleasure working with this team as they grow their portfolio,” said Mr. Sacks. “We are thrilled that clients rely on us time and again for their portfolios, and we can work to find new terms to help our clients.”

