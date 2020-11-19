Nissan Canada Inc. once again certified as a Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® certification recognizes positive culture and workplace, as well as trust in the leadership team

For the second year in a row, Nissan Canada Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. Nissan Canada Inc. received the Great Place to Work certification for the first time last year – which was the company's first year participating.



Nissan Canada Inc.'s certification is the result of an anonymous employee survey conducted in October that focused on company culture, workplace experience, rewards, communication and leadership. A new set of questions was included this year to gauge how companies handled a year of challenges and uncertainty. When offices closed in March and the corporate employee base all began working from home, Nissan Canada made a conscious effort to foster a positive workplace culture, leading to an increased level of employee satisfaction compared to last year’s results.

"What differentiates a workplace from a great workplace resides in trust. And trust cannot blossom without the core values that are pride, camaraderie, respect, fairness and credibility," says Steve Milette, president, Nissan Canada Inc. "Earning the Great Place to Work® designation for the second time is a huge inspiration and a tremendous vote of confidence by our employees. This recognition from the team stems from the culture of trust and transparency Nissan has been building for years, and how the management team successfully kept the channels of communication open amid the global pandemic. Although we’ve been physically apart, our levels of closeness and solidarity have grown."

Research shows that employees look to their employers, especially during a period of disruption and high-anxiety, for reassurance and comfort, and the management team at Nissan Canada Inc. approached its communications and actions with a focus on empathy and humanity. The physical and emotional wellbeing of employees remained paramount, but fostering this required a more creative approach in 2020.

Early on in the pandemic, the leadership team implemented a number of initiatives including workshops on mental health, parenting during Covid-19, nutrition coaching and virtual fitness classes. The leaders also encouraged two-way communication, with frequent pulse check surveys, team meetings and weekly emails from Steve Milette, president, Nissan Canada Inc., sharing transparent and honest information about the current situation of the company.

Based on an employee feedback, the company implemented a “Finding Balance” break - an hour and a half time block on everyone’s calendar at noon every day, to allow employees to step away from work, eat a healthy lunch and spend quality time with their loved ones.

Nissan places great importance on establishing an inclusive workplace where employees can bring their best and authentic selves to work. Nissan Canada scored especially high in the areas of fairness and inclusion, as well as honesty and ethical business. This is reflective of Nissan Canada's welcoming, friendly and fair workplace where employees' diverse perspectives are heard, respected and valued, and where diversity and equality are at the heart of its collective success.

This certification recognizes Nissan Canada's high standards in terms of leadership, employees' experience and inclusive work environment. Being certified as a Great Place to Work® reinforces Nissan Canada's brand reputation as an attractive employer, where talents are recognized, and encouraged to develop.

