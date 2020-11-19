Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,921 in the last 365 days.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner, Canada, Best Group over Past Three Years: Equity and Mixed Assets

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) is honoured to announce today it was recognized once again at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The firm received the Equity Funds Group Award and Mixed Assets Group Award in addition to the following individual fund awards:

  • Mawer Canadian Equity Fund, 10 Years (Canadian Equity)
  • Mawer New Canada Fund, 3, 5, and 10 Years (Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity)
  • Mawer Balanced Fund, 10 Years (Global Neutral Balanced)
  • Mawer Global Small Cap Fund, 10 Years (Global Small/Mid Cap Equity)

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards assess and recognize funds and fund management firms that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, ten-year performance relative to their peers in over 17 countries across the globe.

“We are honoured to be recognized for the work we do for our clients,” said Paul Moroz, Chief Investment Officer at Mawer. “We are delighted that our ‘Be Boring. Make Money’ investment approach has continued to deliver excellent long-term investment results.”

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Disclaimer

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

For more information:
Allison Webb
Chief Marketing Officer
+1 (403) 776-1124
awebb@mawer.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner, Canada, Best Group over Past Three Years: Equity and Mixed Assets

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.