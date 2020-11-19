Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Queen Anne’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CENTREVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Queen Anne’s County.

Shortly after 7:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centerville Barrack responded to a call of a multi-vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian at westbound U.S. Route 50 east of Arrington Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015, Chrysler 200 being driven by Jeremy Keith Weldon, 49, of East New Market, Maryland, was traveling west in the left lane on Route 50 when he side-swiped a 2015 Ford Fiesta in the right lane.

The Chrysler pulled to the left shoulder and the Ford pulled to the right shoulder of the road. According to a preliminary investigation, Weldon exited the vehicle to assess the damage before he re-entered his vehicle and reversed down the left shoulder of westbound Route 50 to the east of the Ford.

Weldon exited the vehicle and began to cross Route 50 to make contact with the occupants of the Ford that was on the right shoulder. As Weldon attempted to cross the road, he walked directly in the path of an Infiniti Q70 and was struck by the vehicle. There was no artificial lighting in the area of the collision and Weldon was wearing dark clothing.

Weldon was declared deceased at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Following the crash, westbound Route 50 was temporarily closed. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure and set up a detour to divert westbound traffic onto MD 213.

The incident remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

