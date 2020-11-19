Adara Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors George Chardukian CFP®, Adam Goldstein CFP® and Maria Peralta have launched their independent practice, Adara Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services. The team will leverage LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate RIA and custodial platforms and receive ongoing, personalized support from LPL professionals for day-to-day operations as well as long-term business management. The advisors reported having served approximately $380 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from RBC Capital Markets.



Based in Tucson, Ariz., the Adara team said they feel more like family than co-workers. Chardukian, who has been in the industry since 1982, hired Goldstein as a college intern, leading to his full-time employment immediately after graduation. Chardukian mentored Goldstein over the years, thinking long-term about his business and his clients and establishing the path for succession. Goldstein is now co-founder and president of Adara, as well as a 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor. They expanded the practice with Peralta, who has a background in public service and brings a different view to the business as a female financial advisor. Amy Montiel rounds out the team as client service concierge. All four team members are service-minded and detail-driven, committed to continuing the legacy practice that Chardukian started decades ago.

Adara Wealth Management was founded on the principal of “always doing the right thing, for the right reasons, and in the right way for our clients,” said Chardukian. “We will always treat clients the way we would treat our own family and friends. It’s a simple idea built on believing that what’s in our clients’ best interests is also what is in our best interest.”

That client-first mindset led to their decision to launch a new independent practice that provides the team with access to enhanced technology and the ability to deliver a differentiated service experience to their clients. “With support from LPL, we can push ahead and take our client experience to the next level. We’ll be at the forefront of what’s going on in the industry and offer the services that clients desire and expect,” Goldstein said.

LPL Strategic Wealth Services provides committed support

The team chose LPL to gain access to innovative technology, integrated platforms and sophisticated resources. More specifically, they chose LPL Strategic Wealth Services for the additional layer of services provided to support the most vital elements of running a thriving practice. “We didn’t want to start an entire business from the ground up. With Strategic Wealth Services, LPL provides the infrastructure and resources to make a smooth transition into the independent world, as well as coaches who will make sure we’re taking advantage of all the company has to offer,” Chardukian said.

LPL Strategic Wealth Services provides the team with support from the very beginning stages, including real estate sourcing, financial budgeting, brand development, technology set up, HR support and a dedicated onboarding team, as well as continuous personalized support from LPL partners providing administrative, marketing and CFO services. “We view LPL as an extended part of our team to help make sure everything runs smoothly. This allows us to spend more time focused on taking care of our clients,” Peralta said, noting they especially appreciate the flexibility of choosing technology platforms specific to their business needs.

As they sought out a name for their new business, the team chose Adara because it means noble and having high moral principles. This, coupled with their desire to understand and analyze their clients’ best needs, resonated with the team in both their professional and personal lives. The advisors are all highly active in their community. Chardukian is a board member for Interfaith Community Services and a charter member of the Planned Giving Advisory Council. He is also a member of the President’s Leadership Council at Carthage College. Goldstein volunteers with the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, and has received its “Young Man of the Year” award. He is also a member of the University of Arizona A-club, Nexus Executives and the Empower Coalition. Peralta is a member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Arizona Ambassador Board and Wishmaker’s Council.

“We extend a warm welcome to George, Adam, Maria and Amy, and congratulate the team on the launch of their new independent business,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We are committed to being a long-term partner to the Adara team—and all of our advisors—by delivering a wealth management platform that supports the full lifecycle of their business. Through ongoing investments, our advisors have access to technology, resources, business solutions and service that enable them to deepen their client relationships and fuel their independent businesses.”

Read more about Adara Wealth Management. Also, learn about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Adara Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc