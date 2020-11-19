Hybrid Devices Market to Reach $30.92 Billion by 2022, Says Allied Market Research

High demand for devices with longer battery life, increase in acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility, and use of touchscreen technology drive the global hybrid devices market. Based on types, the detachable devices segment contributed to the highest market share in 2014. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region would rule the roost throughout 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hybrid devices market was estimated at $5.10 billion in 2014 and would reach $30.92 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

DID YOU MISS ANYTHING? DO YOU HAVE SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS? UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Request Customization

High demand for devices with longer battery life, increase in acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility, and use of touchscreen technology drive the global hybrid devices market. However, higher price compared with other computing devices, heavy weight, and constricted keyboards hinder the growth to certain extent. Moreover, use of WiDi technology and switching to Android OS would usher a number of opportunities in near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1506

Impact of Covid-19 on Hybrid Devices Market:

Due to the outbreak, the production and supply chain management of hybrid devices has been disrupted.

On the other hand, the stringent regulations during lockdowns to maintain social distancing have severely affected the sales of the product. In addition, the market has witnessed a drop in demand.

Moreover, the government bodies in various regions have imposed certain relaxations on restrictions. This has permitted various businesses to restart their projects and plans with proper precautionary measures.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Hybrid Devices Market

The global hybrid devices market is segmented by type, screen size, and regions. Based on types, the detachable devices segment contributed to the highest market share in 2014, and would lead the market throughout 2022. On the other hand, the convertible devices segment is estimated to manifest the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on screen size, the 12 inch-15 inch segment dominated the market in 2014, accounting for the major market share. Furthermore, the segment would rule the roost by 2022. Nevertheless, the greater than 15 inches segment is estimated to portray fastest growth in between 2014 to 2022.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for highest share of the global hybrid devices market. The region would lead the trail through 2022. On the other hand, the region across LAMEA is anticipate to witness fastest CAGR of 26.5% from 2014 to 2022.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1506





Key Market players in the report include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, LG Corporation, and Top of Form.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: