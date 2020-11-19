This Year, Your Avatar Gets to Meet, Mingle and Imbibe at the First-Ever Repeal Day Expo on Dec. 5

Headliner event unites music and spirits

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 87th anniversary of National Repeal Day on Dec. 5 nears, the drinks industry is throwing its support behind the inaugural Repeal Day Expo, a virtual event in which your avatar gets to meet, mingle and engage in all-things distilled.



The Repeal Day Expo is a day-long convention that showcases more than 40 liquor brands, top-tier musical talent and well-known drinks personalities.

Expo attendees will create their own avatar and engage in live conversations, expert panel discussions, private bourbon, mezcal, tequila, gin, beer and other tastings, and see musical performances on stage. Attendees can actually interact as a community.

“Think Sims simulation video games except that the players meet-up at their favorite liquor store inside a virtual world,” said Fred Minnick, the renowned bourbon and whiskey expert, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author who’s bankrolling the event.

A mutual love of good drink is the common denominator for Repeal Day Expo virtual event goers. Organizers expect to draw fans, followers and industry reps from across the music, festival, sports and spirits industries. Country music star Lindsay Ell and Blues sensation Shawn James headline the musical talent while ESPN’s Wright Thompson rounds-out its sports interest.

Bourbon heavyweights include Black Bourbon Society founder Samara Davis, Bourbon Hall of Famer Peggy Noe Stevens as well as Minnick, among others, whose big personalities bring libation knowledge to the Degy World platform. Degy World created the virtual expo space that customized all of the Expo’s grand halls, spaces and stages.

Master Taster Stevens' seminar surrounds the concept of bourbon entertaining and she’ll share some of her trade secrets of hosting bourbon events in your home. “In our virtual world today this is such a unique way to celebrate bourbon and Repeal Day,” she said.

Given the limited number being offered, tickets are expected to sell quickly since going up for sale last week. The Expo’s most expensive tickets, at $149, sold out in two days.

Every ticket holder will build their own avatar and receive a bottle of Jack Daniel’s through the event’s online retailer, CraftShack, in states allowing alcohol shipments. All ticket holders, participants and registrants must be at least 21 years old.

“Repeal Day Expo doesn’t replace the in-person bar experience, but it’s as close as we’ll get in 2020. Throughout my career, I’ve tried to give beverage fans interesting experiences and content,” says Minnick, winner of the 2019 John Barleycorn Spirits Personality of the Year. “There's simply nothing like Repeal Day Expo in Degy World. With your own avatar, you’re essentially playing a video game, yet engaging with people and drinking whiskey. It’s the gathering the spirits industry is yearning for during this celebrated holiday.”

Minnick is former editor of Bourbon+ Magazine, a longtime judge of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and co-founder of Bourbon and Beyond, the 3-day music festival.

Dec. 5, 1933 marks the day alcohol Prohibition was repealed in America. For this auspicious day, many gather to raise a glass toasting the end of Prohibition. Since gatherings are a thing of the past this year, the Expo quenches the spirits industry’s thirst for an annual Repeal Day party.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Fred Minnick, his amazing team, and his throngs of dedicated followers around the world. The event concept conceived for Degy World is exciting and groundbreaking for the spirits world. We know that the Repeal Day Expo ticket holders, exhibitors and presenters will have a unique, immersive avatar experience unlike any they ever imagined,” said Ari Nisman, founder of Degy World.

“We expect to keep Degy World’s virtual bar stocked following the excitement and energy of Dec. 5,” said Nisman.

To purchase tickets:

https://repealdayexpo.com/

View video:

Repeal Day Expo - Promo Video

Repeal Day Expo liquor store:

https://craftshack.com/collections/repeal-day-expo-2020?utm_source=Repeal-day-expo-2020&utm_medium=Affiliate&utm_campaign=Repeal-day-expo-2020

Ticket packages:

All packages include 1 bottle of Jack Daniel’s. A portion of every ticket will be donated to the Museum of the American Cocktail and the USO.

Gold Package, $20

Includes access to musical performances, the Expo Hall, panels and more

Platinum Package, $50

Includes access to Fred’s Lounge and entree into exclusive interactive mixology and tasting sessions

Double Platinum Package, $149, SOLD OUT

All-access pass includes a bottle of New Riff Bourbon and a Jack Daniel’s single barrel

Event Exhibitors i nclude :

291 Colorado Whiskey

Angel’s Envy

Balcones

Bardstown Bourbon Company

Barrell Craft Spirits

Blackened

Boone County Distilling

Boone’s Bourbon

Catoctin Creek

Cedar Ridge Distillery

Chicken Cock Whiskey

Creek Water Whiskey

Four Gate Whiskey

Ford’s Gin

Ilegal Mezcal

Jack Daniel’s

Kentucky Peerless

MB Roland

Michter’s

Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

New Riff Distilling

Next Century Spirits

Old Dominick

Old Forester

Penelope Bourbon

Rolling Fork Rum

Slipknot’s No. 9 Whiskey

Spirits of French Lick

St. George Spirits

Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Wilderness Trail

Woodford Reserve

Tourism and Association Affiliations:

Black Bourbon Society + Diversity Distilled

Bourbon Brotherhood

Bourbon Women

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® (KDA)

KOBBE

Museum of the American Cocktail (MOTAC)

The B-Line/MeetNKY

USO

Retail and Other Partner s:

CraftShack

Craft Beer Zone curated by CraftShack

TKO

Shelter Music

Six18

Expo Panelists:

Blake Riber

Brian Haara

Greg Wilson

Jamar Mack

Jordan Moskal

Kenny Coleman

Kristopher Hart

Maggie Kimberl

Natalie Migliarini

Peggy Noe Stevens

Samara Davis

T8ke

Wright Thompson

Music al Acts:

Lindsay Ell

Shawn James

DJ Dook

Kelley Swindall

Magnolia Bayou

Moon Tooth

Steel Wheels

Tyler Boone

