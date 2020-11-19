The Chopped Leaf proves fresh never goes out of style.

Company reveals newest menu additions

/EIN News/ -- Oakville, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh never goes out of style. Leading restaurant brand, The Chopped Leaf, announced the addition of three new items and wrap offerings to their menu today. Focusing on staying true to the brand’s roots, these new chef-designed flavours took inspiration from customer favourites and gave them a refreshing spin.

The research, development and design of these offerings began with one goal in mind: to prepare menu items that customers will come to know and love, while drawing on inspirational global trends that drive purchasing decisions. There is no doubt that customers seek satisfaction through foods, while still looking to feel fueled and nourished once they are finished. The Chopped Leaf consistently offers revolutionized options to give people delicious, satisfying meals that leave them feeling good.

Chef Derek Easton, The Chopped Leaf’s Product and Development Manager, explains “our customers have come to expect certain foods from our restaurants, however, it is still as important as ever that our brand encourages people to try new items that still maintain a sense of familiarity. These new menu items were made to leave people feeling both fresh and refreshed.”

Inspired by all things fresh and nourishing, The Chopped Leaf has combined wholesome ingredients with their signature dressings and sauces in a way they have not yet done before. Each item is fresh, simple, yet packed with flavour.

In addition to these new menu items, The Chopped Leaf now offers each of their whole bowls as wraps. An ideal choice for on-the-go, these new wraps combine existing fan-favourite flavours in a whole (bowl) new way. Combining two of the most popular items on the menu now offers the best of both worlds.

Introducing The Chopped Leaf’s newest menu additions:

Solstice: A blend of fresh and flavourful ingredients that bring seasonal favourites together. Made with quinoa, spinach, apples, pumpkin seeds, sun-dried cranberries, roasted pecans, mushrooms, chickpeas, a pita chip & their signature balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Bowl No. 5: A zesty bowl that packs some of our favourites into one. Made with brown basmati rice, romaine, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, feta, cilantro, avocado, crushed pita chips & their signature chipotle ranch dressing.

Bowl No. 6: A delicious balance of refreshing and savoury. Made with brown basmati rice, chopped mix, carrots, peanuts, cucumbers, edamame, roasted broccoli, mushrooms, green onions & their signature evil peanut dressing.

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious, chef designed meals, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. Find The Chopped Leaf on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit us at choppedleaf.ca. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands.

Franchise Opportunities with The Chopped Leaf start with the roots to ensure franchises grow. Every element counts, from operations to marketing and design. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/.

