InvestorBrandNetwork Announces DojoLIVE! Interview with IBN Communications Director Jonathan Keim, ‘The Digital Evolution: Maximizing Your Impact’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that its Communications Director, Jonathan Keim, recently appeared on DojoLIVE!, a lively podcast and interview forum that brings together a broad roster of technology, business and thought leaders from a wide range of software companies and startups.



The broadcast, titled “The Digital Evolution: Maximizing Your Impact,” is available for on-demand viewing on the DojoLIVE! website.

During the interview, Mr. Keim provided a brief overview of InvestorBrandNetwork, examining its growth through the years. Today, its network includes 50+ trusted brands. He then turned his attention to the topic of the day, providing insight into a plethora of ideas and strategies to increase influence and make memorable impressions.

“Some of the different things that have been really effective for us include newsletters and really anything that would be a subscription format, whether it’s podcast subscribers or text blasting. You want to continue to increase the ways that you can reach out to your audiences whenever you want versus hoping they stumble across you again,” Keim stated in the interview.

“Beyond that, engaging in as much conversation as possible, like hash-tagged tweets, becoming a speaker at many different virtual events, guest blogging,” he continued. “One of the keys to our success, specifically, is being very specialized. We have a brand just for psychedelic news, for instance. We also have cannabis and hemp and CBD. Others might try to bring that together into one brand.”

Throughout the interview, Keim delivered an in-depth examination of IBN’s strategy to stand out and increase influence. Over the past 15+ years, IBN has leveraged this strategy to assist 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community.

