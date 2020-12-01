Wild Horses: WPM Releases a New Video of Their Humane Alternative to Roundups to Administer Population Control Vaccines

Wild horse family on the ranch Foal discovers the camera. Hubs can replace helicopter roundups for ID and vaccines.

Congress still has time to include humane on-range care for wild horses in the ‘21 Budget. WPM hopes their work will be included for humane care options.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Senate still has time to call for humane ‘on-range’ fertility control for wild horses and burros in it’s 2021 budget. In July the House included an amendment to improve the well-being of America’s wild horses by directing the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to spend $11,000,000 of its FY ’21 budget on humane fertility control. This was followed in September by recommendations from the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board that call for expanded fertility control implementation.

A tangible science based solution exists that offers humane care for wild horses to meet this goal.

A patented system that has been developed by Wildlife Protection Management in Albuquerque, N.M. would aid the BLM, Bureau of Land Management, in humanely managing wild horses and reducing costs while the horses and burros are still living on the range. Roch Hart, Founder and CEO, developed this to humanely care for growing numbers of horses on the 22,000 acre ranch he manages.

This is a science based system that has support from New Mexico State University and Dr. Ralph Zimmerman with the Office of the State Veterinarian N.M. Livestock Board. This system was used as Mr. Hart’s ‘innovation in agriculture project’ when he participated in and graduated from the NMSU AgSprint program.

This innovative answer is known about by both the BLM and advocacy groups. WPM has reached out to both of these groups to interact in their work to humanely manage wild horses and burros with no responses to date.

In a testimonial, Dr. Zimmerman states: “WPM’s Remote Wildlife Management System has the potential to dramatically improve population management of wild and feral horses through a more effective, safe vaccination program and by eliminating the stress and expense of helicopters and roundups.” ~ Ralph Zimmerman, DVM, Office of the State Veterinarian, New Mexico Livestock Board.

To learn more, or to make arrangements for an on-range visitation, please contact Roch Hart directly at the number provided.

This video shows the humane method available to reduce roundups for administering contraceptives to wild mares while on the range.