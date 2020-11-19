Substitute Teachers Emerge as Heroes During the Pandemic

Parents, unemployed professionals and college students needed in New Jersey schools

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more teachers absent during the pandemic, some New Jersey school districts have as many as 50 openings for substitute teachers, according to Kelly Education, which serves 47 districts in the state. The situation has opened the door to first-time substitute teachers who can support students while starting a new career path. These roles are optimal for parents, unemployed professionals and college students, or anyone who wishes to make a difference in the lives of students.



“Every student in America needs access to earn an education, and substitute teachers are vital to the reopening of schools and the continuation of in-person learning,” said Kelly Education President Nicola Soares. “Substitute teachers are the new frontline heroes. They help close the learning gap during the pandemic so schools will emerge strong.”

Jamie Dellas began subbing in Egg Harbor Township district when she needed a flexible schedule while finishing her degree. She has since graduated yet continues to substitute teach.

“If you love what you’re doing, it’s not work. It’s a calling,” said Dellas. “I teach at the same district where I went to school because I love the opportunity to impact the learners of tomorrow.”

Substitute teaching offers a flexible schedule, steady pay and training opportunities. In New Jersey, credentials can vary by district but generally require at least 60 college credit hours. To learn more about local openings for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and special education aides, please visit kellyeducation.com or email kellyednj@kellyservices.com.



