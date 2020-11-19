Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLH to Participate in the Upcoming Truist Industrials & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it will participate in the Truist Virtual Industrials & Services Summit on December 8, 2020. The day will consist of one-on-one calls with management, and institutional investors are encouraged to contact Truist directly for time with the Company. A presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has approximately 2,000 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

DLH Investor Relations
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com 


